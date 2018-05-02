Nagpur : Covid spread in top gear with highest 2343 cases in a day, 45 die

Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases continue to scare the citizens as well as the administration as Nagpur on Sunday registered over 2000 fresh cases. As many as 2343 came to the fore while 45 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease on Sunday taking the over all cases of Nagpur district to 53,471, while death toll moved up to 1658.

Of the total 1658 deaths, 1262 deaths took place in the city and 248 from rural and rest 148 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,644 including 5884 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

As many as 1769 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 39,149 The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 70.61%.