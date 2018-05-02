Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Sep 13th, 2020

    In Pic: Students appear for NEET in Nagpur amid pandemic

    Nagpur: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – for admission to medical courses across the country was conducted in the city.

    After it’s attempt of postponing ended in vain, the Maharashtra state has announced special measures, including easing of restrictions and transportation, to help students reach exam centres in Nagpur.

    The conduct of the NEET amid the Covid pandemic was challenged by some students and opposition-ruled states, who argued that holding these exams at this time would endanger the lives of students.

