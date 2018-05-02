Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jul 17th, 2020

    Nagpur COVID-19 Count Up By 125 To 2,774, 5 death

    Nagpur: Nagpur: In the highest single-day spike in cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases in Nagpur, as many 125 patients from various parts of the city tested positive for the Covid-19, while five patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease by Friday evening. Following this development the cases have surged to 2774 while number of deaths rose to 45 with 996 active cases across the city.

    Though, new cases have raised anxiety of the administration with options of re-imposing in pipeline, the recovery rate has certainly improved in Nagpur. Even today, as many as 79 patients and over all 1733 patients have been successfully treated for the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 45 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease.

