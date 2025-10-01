Nagpur court slaps man with Rs 30,000 fine for allowing minor to drive

Nagpur: In a strong message against underage driving, the Motor Vehicle Court in Nagpur on Wednesday convicted Anil Bapurao Dhande for permitting a minor to drive his vehicle and slapped him with a hefty fine of Rs 30,000. The court also ordered the cancellation of the vehicle’s registration for one year.

According to police sources, Dhande had allowed a juvenile to drive vehicle MH-40/DB-6071, violating multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Sections 5/180 r/w 199-A, 129/194(d), 50/177, and 128(1)/194(c).

Gold Rate 1 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,08,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,45,800/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the proceedings, Dhande pleaded guilty. The court, noting that the plea was made voluntarily and without coercion, imposed the fine under Section 5/180 r/w 199-A, warning that failure to pay would result in six months’ simple imprisonment.

Additionally, the court directed Sonegaon police to notify the Regional Transport Office (RTO) under Section 210 of the Act to take further action on the cancelled registration.

Authorities said the ruling underscores the judiciary’s growing emphasis on deterring underage driving and enforcing road safety laws, especially amid rising road accidents linked to reckless and illegal driving practices.