Nagpur court sentences youth to 20-year jail for minor’s rape

Nagpur: In a landmark judgment, the Special POCSO Court, Nagpur, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge S.A. Shrikhandé, sentenced Prabhuprasad Mayyuddin Shahu, 19, resident of Old Kamthi Road, Kalamna, Nagpur, to 20 years rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act, along with a fine of Rs 4,000. In case the fine is not paid, an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment will be imposed.

Shahu was also sentenced under Section 12 of POCSO to one year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500, with an additional one month of imprisonment in case of default. He was acquitted under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case registered at Kalmna Police Station (FIR 191/2022), pertains to a heinous incident that occurred on April 7, 2022, between 7:00 pm and 11:30 pm. The 35-year-old complainant’s 14-year-old daughter was allegedly lured by the accused to the terrace of a hotel within Kalamna police jurisdiction, where he sexually assaulted her against her will. The accused reportedly threatened the victim not to inform anyone and physically assaulted her by slapping and hitting.

Following the complaint, the Kalamna Police registered a case against Shahu, who was arrested on April 9, 2021, at 4:40 pm.

The investigation was conducted by then Woman Assistant Police Inspector (API) Chanda Dandvate, who submitted the charge sheet to the court. The public prosecutor in the case was Advocate Rashmi Khaparde, while Advocate R.P. Dhale represented the accused. Court proceedings were assisted by head constables Promod Rathod, Harshada Chaudhary, and constable Kuldeep Kamble.

The verdict underscores the judicial system’s commitment to stringent action against sexual offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.