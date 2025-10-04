Maharashtra Govt Offers Hope with Compassionate Appointments for COVID-Affected Families

Maharashtra Government Helps Families Rebuild Lives After COVID Losses Hundreds Receive Appointment Letters Under Compassionate and Direct Recruitment Drive in Nagpur

Nagpur: The COVID-19 pandemic shattered countless families, taking away their primary breadwinners and leaving many in distress. However, the Maharashtra Government has stepped forward to help rebuild these lives through a compassionate employment initiative, providing government jobs to eligible family members of deceased employees.

Under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ 150-day action program, hundreds of candidates from Nagpur city and district received their appointment letters on Friday and Saturday across various government departments, including the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Zilla Parishad, Public Works Department, and others.

A state-level program for issuing appointment orders to candidates in Group C and Group D categories was streamed live from the Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Reshimbagh, where Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule inaugurated the ceremony online. Dignitaries present included MP Shyam Kumar Barve, MLAs Pravin Datke and Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal, NMC Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, and other senior officials.

A total of 168 candidates were appointed under compassionate grounds and 241 under the Lad Page Committee recommendations, following a transparent and expedited recruitment process.

The event was filled with emotional moments as several recipients shared their stories of hardship and hope.

One such beneficiary, Kavita Reshwant Hajare, whose husband died of COVID-19, said tearfully:

“When my husband passed away, my son was only four months old. Today, this job gives me the means to raise him well and secure his future. I am deeply grateful to the government.”

Another inspiring story came from Mala Shankarrao Papalkar, a visually impaired woman who was abandoned as a baby and raised at a welfare home run by Padma Shri Shankarbaba Papalkar. Overcoming adversity, she cleared the MPSC examination and was appointed as a Revenue Assistant, marking a milestone in the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

Other newly appointed candidates included Shahela Kausar Jou. Syed Adil, who received compassionate appointment as Junior Clerk in NMC; Asmita Ramesh Giri, appointed as Revenue Assistant through MPSC, who said the job was “the fruit of her struggle”; and Pawan Rupraw Tagde, a retired Indian Army veteran who realized his dream of joining the administrative services.

From Wardha, Parth Anil Dupalliwar and Prajwal Anantrao Vaidya were appointed as Junior Engineers (Civil) in NMC, while Surabhi Shankarrao Rodge became a Civil Engineering Assistant. Others, including Avinash Ajay Harkar (Sanitation Worker), Shubhangi Harihar Samrit (Anganwadi Supervisor), and Akshay Kishor Wankhede (Extension Officer – Statistics), also received appointments and expressed gratitude to the government.

The ceremony symbolized not just job placements, but a restoration of dignity and hope for hundreds who lost everything during the pandemic — a testament to the state’s compassionate governance.