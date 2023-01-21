Nagpur court issues notices to top office-bearer of AFKI in fabricated signature of retired HC judge matter

Nagpur: Irked over filing of forged document bearing fabricated signature of a retired Judge of Delhi High Court Justice S.P. Garg before it, the Nagpur District and Sessions Court issued notice to office bearers of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) which is the central body for administration and promotion of game of Kabaddi in India.

Taking a step ahead in initiating an inquiry under Section 340 of Criminal Procedure Code, the District and Additional Sessions Judge, M.S. Azmi, issued notices to former Secretary of AKFI, Deoraj Chaturvedi and Jitendra Pran Singh Thakur who is President of Amateur Kabaddi Association of Vidarbha which is affiliated to the AKFI.

The matter relates to disaffiliation of Vidarbha Regional Kabaddi Association ([VRKA) by the AKFI. The VRKA was earlier affiliated with the AKFI and later in the year 2013 came to be disaffiliated and hence the litigation in this regard is pending before the District and Sessions Court, Nagpur.

Importantly, taking serious note of the anarchy prevailing in the affairs of AKFI and in order to preserve the very existence of it, the Delhi High Court in 2018 entrusted the control and affairs of the AKFI to an impartial administrator, who is a retired judge of Delhi High Court, Justice S P Garg.

Now, in one of the cases filed by VRKA against the AKFI before the District and Sessions Court Nagpur, a document purporting to be a letter of authority bearing signature of Justice S P Garg, to institute and defend litigations on behalf of the AKFI in favour of Deoraj Chaturvedi came to be filed.

Sensing something wrong, the present Secretary of VRKA, Harjinder Singh Sokhi, filed a Right to Information application before AKFI seeking details about the letter of authority and alleged signature of Justice S.P. Garg. Interestingly, the reply received by Sokhi to his RTI states that the authority letter was not issued by AKFI and the letter does not bear the signature of Justice S.P. Garg.

After receiving the reply, the VRKA moved before the court seeking strictest action against the culprits for filing forged document bearing the fabricated signature of a retired Judge of Delhi High Court. On Friday, the District and Additional Sessions Judge, M.S. Azmi, issued notices to top office bearers of AKFI and Secretary of AKAV.

Adv. Raspal Singh Renu assisted by Adv. Satpal S Renu & Adv. Rajenderpal S. Renu appeared for Vidarbha Regional Kabaddi Association (VRKA).

