KKM-5: Kaonein Syed emerges winner in Under-14 Karate competition

Nagpur: Kaonein Syed, Grade 8 student of Heritage International School has secured 1st position and won a Gold Medal and cash prize of Rs.500 in the Under 14 Karate competition of the 5th Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2023 held on Thursday at Mankapur Stadium.

32 students participated in the category in which Kaonein Syed won all her bouts and emerged as winner. Kaonein Syed’s father Shiraz Syed trained her for the event along with the school coaches.

Altamash Zeeshaan , Director of Heritage International School along with Principal Lubna Rashid congratulated Kaonein Syed and the coaches for their splendid performance.

