Two minors molested in separate incidents in Tehsil, Wathoda

Nagpur: In two incidents of outraging modesty, three women including two minors were reportedly molested by tormentors under Tehsil and Wathoda Police Station here, on Friday.

In the first incident, a 16-year-old girl was molested by one Jahid Ansari wald Istiyaaz Ansari (20), a resident of Yogi Arvindnagar, Yashodhara Nagar. Following the complaint of the minor girl who approached Tehsil Police Station along with her mother, cops have booked accused Ansari under Sections 354(D) of the IPC read with Section 12 of the POCSO Act.