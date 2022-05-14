Two minors molested in separate incidents in Tehsil, Wathoda

Nagpur: In two incidents of outraging modesty, three women including two minors were reportedly molested by tormentors under Tehsil and Wathoda Police Station here, on Friday.
In the first incident, a 16-year-old girl was molested by one Jahid Ansari wald Istiyaaz Ansari (20), a resident of Yogi Arvindnagar, Yashodhara Nagar. Following the complaint of the minor girl who approached Tehsil Police Station along with her mother, cops have booked accused Ansari under Sections 354(D) of the IPC read with Section 12 of the POCSO Act.
Similarly, Wathoda Police have rounded up one Manoj Motiram Dange (28) for allegedly outraging the modesty of a minor girl and also hurling abuses at her mother when she objected to his misbehavior. An offence under Sections 354(A)(D), 294, 506 of the IPC read with Sections 8,12 under POCSO Act was registered in this connection.