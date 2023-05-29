Nagpur: The Army Recruiting Office in Nagpur has announced an upcoming Army Recruitment Rally for eligible male candidates hailing from the Vidarbha Region, excluding Buldana District. The rally is scheduled to take place from June 10, 2023, to June 17, 2023, at the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur, Nagpur.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Army, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, to obtain their admit cards. These admit cards will serve as the entry ticket for shortlisted candidates to participate in the recruitment rally. Candidates are required to log in to their personal accounts on the website and download their admit cards.

The Army Recruitment Rally presents a unique opportunity for aspiring individuals to join the esteemed Indian Army. Aspiring candidates from the Vidarbha Region, excluding Buldana District, are encouraged to check their eligibility criteria and prepare themselves for this golden opportunity.

During the rally, candidates will undergo various physical fitness tests, medical examinations, and written tests to assess their suitability for a career in the Indian Army. The selection process will adhere to strict guidelines and criteria set by the Army Recruiting Office, Nagpur.

The Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur, Nagpur, has been chosen as the venue for this recruitment rally, owing to its spacious and suitable facilities. It will provide a conducive environment for the candidates to showcase their skills and capabilities.

The Army Recruiting Office, Nagpur, has expressed its commitment to conducting a fair and transparent recruitment process. They have urged all eligible candidates to make the most of this opportunity and participate actively in the rally. It is advised that candidates arrive well-prepared, physically fit, and equipped with all the necessary documents, including their admit cards.

