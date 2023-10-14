INDIA block’s mega meeting in Nagpur after November 5: Report

Nagpur: The opposition has come together to form the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance against the BJP and the Modi Government. The INDIA block had decided to organise a mega meeting in Nagpur on November 5 but that date has been postponed. According to media reports, the date has been postponed as the State is going to vote for Gram Panchayat elections on November 5.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has its headquarters in Nagpur. Therefore, the alliance had chosen Nagpur city to decide the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. A meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance was held in Mumbai recently. Efforts were being made to hold a meeting on November 5 in Nagpur. But Gram Panchayat elections will be held on November 5. Therefore, according to reports, the senior leaders have taken a decision as the office-bearers of the Congress in the state have requested them to postpone the meeting. The meeting will now be held in Nagpur after November 5

Opposition parties came together and formed INDIA front to unite against the BJP Government. Opposition leaders are working in unison to corner the NDA, this unity of the opposition was also seen in the Parliament session. The alliance has previously held three meetings in Patna, Bangalore and Mumbai. The last meeting of this alliance was held on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

