Nagpur Couple, Owners of Gulshan Plaza, Killed in Road Accident in Italy; Daughter Critical, Two Children Escape

Nagpur: In a tragic incident in Grosseto, Italy, two Nagpur residents — Javed Akhtar and his wife Nardra, well-known as the owners of Gulshan Plaza near Sitabuldi flyover — lost their lives in a road accident earlier this week.

The couple, along with their three children, were travelling in their car when the mishap occurred. Both Javed and Nardra died on the spot. Their 24-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition. The couple’s two younger children, a boy and a girl, survived with only minor injuries, according to local media reports.

Confirming the incident, the Indian Embassy in Italy released a statement on Friday:

“The Embassy conveys its heartfelt and sincere condolences for the tragic loss of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in an accident near Grosseto. Our prayers are for the speedy recovery of the injured family members who are undergoing treatment. The Embassy is in contact with the family and local Italian authorities and is providing all possible assistance.”

The sudden demise has left Nagpur’s business community in shock, especially around Sitabuldi where Gulshan Plaza is a well-known landmark. Friends, relatives, and well-wishers have expressed deep grief, while awaiting further updates regarding the return of the mortal remains.

Local Italian authorities, along with Embassy officials, are assisting the family with medical care for the injured daughter and completing the necessary legal formalities.