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Nagpur: A tragic love story ended in heartbreak in Nagpur’s Wanadongri area after a young couple allegedly consumed poison following their families’ refusal to approve their marriage. The 21-year-old man died during treatment, while the woman remains in critical condition at a hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Vilas Jawade (21), who worked in mandap decoration and also drove an auto-rickshaw. According to police, he had been in a relationship for the past four years with a 20-year-old woman from the same locality.

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Police said the couple wanted to get married and had expressed their wish to their respective families. However, both families reportedly opposed the relationship. An argument between the two families over the marriage allegedly took place on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, the couple went to an open ground near the Wanadongri–Sangam village road, where they allegedly consumed poison they had brought with them.

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Vishal’s condition deteriorated immediately after consuming the poison. Passers-by rushed both of them to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital, where Vishal succumbed to his injuries at around 11 pm despite medical treatment.

The young woman remains hospitalised, and her condition is reported to be critical.

After receiving information about the incident, MIDC Police reached the hospital, conducted the necessary legal formalities, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Following news of Vishal’s death, several of his fellow auto-rickshaw drivers gathered at the hospital and reportedly attempted to head towards the woman’s residence. Police intervened promptly and brought the situation under control.

MIDC Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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