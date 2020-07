Nagpur: Nagpur district on Thursday reported 78 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its number of patients to 2,649, officials said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 40 in the district. Of the total number of victims, 24 belonged to Nagpur, while the remaining 16 were from outside, the district information office said.

The number of patients, who have recovered from the infection has reached 1,654, it added.