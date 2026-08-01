Midnight Fire Guts Grocery Store Near Cotton Market

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Nagpur: A major fire broke out at Sadguru Sales, a grocery store located near the Cotton Market Metro Station, late on Friday night. Prompt action by the Fire and Emergency Services, which reached the spot within two minutes of receiving the alert, prevented the blaze from spreading to neighbouring shops and averted a major disaster.

According to officials, the fire completely gutted the shop, destroying stocks of Maggi noodles, biscuits, chocolates, bottled water, and other grocery items. The preliminary estimate of the loss is around ₹7 lakh.

Residents noticed thick smoke and towering flames emerging from the store shortly after midnight and immediately alerted the fire department. Firefighters rushed to the scene and launched an intensive firefighting operation, bringing the blaze under control before it could engulf nearby commercial establishments.

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The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials from the Fire Department and the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.



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