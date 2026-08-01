Nagpur Begins Mega Plantation Drive to Plant 10 Lakh Trees

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Nagpur: A month-long mega tree plantation campaign aimed at increasing Nagpur’s green cover and promoting environmental conservation was inaugurated on Saturday by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan.

The campaign, jointly organised by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), District Administration, Zilla Parishad, Forest Department, and Green Foundation, will run from August 1 to August 30. A total of 10 lakh saplings will be planted during the drive—5 lakh within Nagpur city and another 5 lakh across the district.

The inaugural plantation ceremony at Lok Bhavan was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, Mayor Nita Thakre, Rajya Sabha MP Maya Ivnate, MLAs Mohan Mate and Pravin Datke, Deputy Mayor Leela Hathibed, Standing Committee Chairperson Shivani Dani Wakhare, NMC Commissioner Dr Vipin, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests M. Srinivas Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO Vinayak Mahamuni, and several other public representatives and senior officials.

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As part of the campaign, 10,000 saplings will be planted within the Lok Bhavan premises alone.

The initiative has also received support from various organisations. The Forest Department will supply 5 lakh saplings, while the Raisoni Group will contribute 1 lakh saplings. Environmental expert Dr Chinchmalatpure has pledged 50,000 saplings, and financial assistance is being provided by MOIL and Western Coalfields Limited (WCL).

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Officials have appealed to citizens to actively participate in the campaign and contribute towards making Nagpur greener and more environmentally sustainable.

The plantation drive will include a wide variety of native and fruit-bearing species such as banyan, peepal, cluster fig, bael, tamarind, neem, kadamba, khirni, bakul, wood apple, amla, mahua, jamun, mango, chikoo, fig, amaltas, ber, karanj, palash, jarul, apta, maharukh, siris, sissoo, arjun, and several others.

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