    Published On : Sun, Apr 19th, 2020

    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73

    Nagpur: One more person has been tested positive with five coronavirus cases have been reported from Nagpur today Sunday till evening, taking the overall tally in the city to 73.

    With this still date, 14 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city while one has succumbed to the sickness. As many as 53 patients have been admitted in Nagpur’s Indira Gandhi Medical College.

    Eight are related to Satranjipura case which is now a single case with highest number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India, 39. One is from Mominpura.

    Maharashtra records 552 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 4200

    Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing Coronavirus positive, taking the state tally of such cases to 4200, health officials said.

    Twelve COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 223, the officials said. So far, 507 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the official said. When asked about the large number of positive cases, another health official said people should understand that the Coronavirus infection is still in a growing phase.

    “Aggressive testing, contact tracing and natural course of progression are the reasons behind such a large number of people testing positive for COVID-19, he said. Of the 12 deaths reported on Sunday, six are from Mumbai, four from Malegaon, and one each from Solapur and Ahmednagar districts”, the official said.

    Of the 4,200 cases, Mumbai has so far recorded 2,724 cases and 132 deaths due to COVID-19. Thane division, which includes Mumbai, has 3,214 cases and 148 deaths, the official said. The division wise total cases and deaths are as follows: Pune division 637 and 55, Nashik division 121 and 10, Kolhapur division 40 and 1 while Aurangabad division has 33 cases and three deaths so far.

    There are 12 cases of Coronavirus infection in Latur division but no death so far. Akola division has 58 cases and 3 deaths and Nagpur divisions has 72 cases and 1 death due to the global pandemic. The state also has 13 people from neighbouring states admitted to various hospitals.

    Two such persons died during the treatment, the official said. Maharashtra has so far seen 72,023 tests of which 67,673 were negative. There are 368 active containment zones in the state.

    Authorities have formed 6,359 squads which have completed surveillance of 23.97 lakh persons, he said. While 507 patients in the state were discharged after recovery, 87,254 people are in home quarantine and 6,743 are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

