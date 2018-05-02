Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace

Nagpur: Amid lockdown top business owners in city took to gambling at a city’s Oberoi Palace where the high bets were being raised to spin leisure into lockdown blues on Sunday night.

An tip off was received by DCP Zone V that few businessmen are gambling inside Oberoi Palace, Ekta Colony, Near Automotive Chowk, Yashodharanagar violating all lockdown conditions. Immediately special squad of Zone V comprising of API Annekhestre, HC Mangesh Deshmukh, NPC Vinod Sontakke, NPC Mridul Nagre, NPC Chetan Yadav, PC Ashok Dubey, PC Ravindra Raut, PC Yogesh Thatod, PC Sagar Aatram was sent along with panchas to do the raid.

On entering the community hall and during search in one of the rooms, following 8 persons (as per list attached) were found to be gambling inside the community hall. This includes owner of the community hall Krutpal Singh Surajpal Singh.

Following property were seized during the raid

1. Cash worth Rs 52910

2. 9 mobile phones worth approximately Rs 1,70,000

3. 4 cars including a BMW worth approximately Rs 24 Lakhs

Total value of raid is approximately Rs 26.22 Lakhs.