Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 19th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Will take you home safely: Uddhav to migrants

    Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said industries based in green and orange coronavirus zones of the state will be allowed to resume operations, but in a restricted manner.

    In a video message, he also said that industries which are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state.

    “The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work, he said.

    Green zones are the areas which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few such cases have been reported.

    Thackeray said borders of all districts would remain sealed and only essential services movement will be allowed.

    “There are no restrictions on movement of agriculture produce and farm equipment. All the essential items will remain exempted from the lockdown restrictions, he said.

    The chief minister also said his government will take care of all migrant labourers in the state.

    “I urge them to stay here till the lockdown is in force. I will take care of their food. Once the lockdown is over, I will ensure they reach their homes safely,” he said.

    Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.

    Thackeray also urged people not hide any coronavirus-like symptoms.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Maharashtra News
    उद्योगांना अखंडित वीजपुरवठा द्या- ना. डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    उद्योगांना अखंडित वीजपुरवठा द्या- ना. डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    शासनाच्या मार्गदर्शक तत्वानुसारच उद्योग सुरू करावेत – पालकमंत्री
    शासनाच्या मार्गदर्शक तत्वानुसारच उद्योग सुरू करावेत – पालकमंत्री
    Hindi News
    ‘ गर्जना ‘ जनक्रांति संगठना ने बाबासाहेब की जयंती पर कराया हजार लोगों को भोजनदान
    ‘ गर्जना ‘ जनक्रांति संगठना ने बाबासाहेब की जयंती पर कराया हजार लोगों को भोजनदान
    ई-काॅमर्स कंपनियों द्वारा ग़ैर ज़रूरी सामानों के व्यापार देने की अनुमति पर आज प्रतिबंध लगाने का फैसला स्वागतयोग्य – मोदीजी का आभार– मोटवानी
    ई-काॅमर्स कंपनियों द्वारा ग़ैर ज़रूरी सामानों के व्यापार देने की अनुमति पर आज प्रतिबंध लगाने का फैसला स्वागतयोग्य – मोदीजी का आभार– मोटवानी
    Trending News
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 4new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 4new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    Featured News
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Trending In Nagpur
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    उद्योगांना अखंडित वीजपुरवठा द्या- ना. डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    उद्योगांना अखंडित वीजपुरवठा द्या- ना. डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    ‘ गर्जना ‘ जनक्रांति संगठना ने बाबासाहेब की जयंती पर कराया हजार लोगों को भोजनदान
    ‘ गर्जना ‘ जनक्रांति संगठना ने बाबासाहेब की जयंती पर कराया हजार लोगों को भोजनदान
    शासनाच्या मार्गदर्शक तत्वानुसारच उद्योग सुरू करावेत – पालकमंत्री
    शासनाच्या मार्गदर्शक तत्वानुसारच उद्योग सुरू करावेत – पालकमंत्री
    Undue action against truckers creating shortage of goods: ADG
    Undue action against truckers creating shortage of goods: ADG
    Revoking permission to e-commerce companies is Welcome – CAMIT
    Revoking permission to e-commerce companies is Welcome – CAMIT
    Woman killed by tiger in Bhandara district
    Woman killed by tiger in Bhandara district
    आमदार खोपडे यांच्या मागणीला प्रतिसाद, कामगारांच्या खात्यात जमा झाले 2000
    आमदार खोपडे यांच्या मागणीला प्रतिसाद, कामगारांच्या खात्यात जमा झाले 2000
    शासनाने कापूस खरेदी केंद्रे त्वरित सुरू करावीत : बावनकुळे
    शासनाने कापूस खरेदी केंद्रे त्वरित सुरू करावीत : बावनकुळे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145