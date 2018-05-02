Will take you home safely: Uddhav to migrants

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said industries based in green and orange coronavirus zones of the state will be allowed to resume operations, but in a restricted manner.

In a video message, he also said that industries which are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state.

“The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work, he said.

Green zones are the areas which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few such cases have been reported.

Thackeray said borders of all districts would remain sealed and only essential services movement will be allowed.

“There are no restrictions on movement of agriculture produce and farm equipment. All the essential items will remain exempted from the lockdown restrictions, he said.

The chief minister also said his government will take care of all migrant labourers in the state.

“I urge them to stay here till the lockdown is in force. I will take care of their food. Once the lockdown is over, I will ensure they reach their homes safely,” he said.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.

Thackeray also urged people not hide any coronavirus-like symptoms.