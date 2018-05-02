Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jun 19th, 2020

    Nagpur Corona Update: Eight More Cases,Tally Jumps to 1149

    Nagpur: In the recent wake of COVID 19 cases in Nagpur city, eight more COVID 19 cases in the city taking the tally to 1149. These cases belong to the areas like Naik Talav, Santra Market, Lashkaribagh and Hansapuri. However, these patients are the same people who were earlier quarantined in different facilities in Nagpur, while these samples have been tested in the labs of GMC and IGGMC.

    The number of cases in the city seems to be increasing with the passing day and it has now reached to the whopping 1149. While on the other side, the number of patients who were discharged from the hospital with testing negative for the virus include 772 while the patients seen getting treated at the moment at different hospitals include 359. Considering the increasing number of COVID 19 cases in the city, it is delighting to see that the cases for recovery have boosted up as well.

    This has allowed the civic body – NMC to reduce the size of the quarantine center in the city. They are now planning to slash down the capacity at the different isolation centers in the city. Stay tuned to know more about the virus and others only with us only with us. While if you have anything to share, you can comment below and let us know your views as well.

