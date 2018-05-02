Nagpur Corona Update : Bhandewadi man succumbs to Covid-19, deaths rose to 27

Nagpur: A 45-year-old Bhandewadi based man reportedly succumbed to novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. Following this, the death toll of virus borne disease have rose to 27 in the Second Capital of the State.

By Tuesday afternoon, the sum of 21 samples sent for test came positive for the global pandemic. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 1815 in Nagpur.

On Monday, 31 more samples tested positive for novel Corona Virus. Following this development, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 1794. All the patients were placed under institutional quarantine facilities.

Though, city continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1358 i.e. significantly more numbers of patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 27 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.