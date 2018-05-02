Tukaram Mundhe accused of harassment by woman employee, NCW issues notice

Nagpur: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe after it received a complaint of harassment from a woman employee at Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited.

“The NCW is in receipt of a complaint pertaining to denial of maternity benefit, mental harassment, and humiliation at her workplace and by senior officers. She has further alleged that she was not only denied maternity rights but also served a show-cause to terminate her,” states the notice signed by NCW Chairman Rekha Sharma dated July 6.

The notice further states, “The NCW condemns such activities by your department. You are, therefore, required to submit a detailed report in the matter after taking due action within seven days of this letter.”

The complainant had also approached the police with her complaint but it was directed it to Nagpur divisional commissioner. In her complaint letter, the woman has alleged that Mundhe “talked down to her in a derogatory manner” after she refused to act on a task that allegedly violated norms.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was appointed chief knowledge officer in February 2019, and her one-year contract was renewed. Last month, however, she was allegedly asked to resign due to “unfavourable” appraisal of work, but she refused. Her services were, however, allegedly terminated. The woman has also alleged that she was denied maternity benefits.

While Sharma confirmed she had sent a notice to Mundhe, he did not respond to phone calls or messages.

Mundhe has been at loggerheads with the ruling BJP in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation ever since he took charge on January 28. Mayor Sandeep Joshi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have also criticised Mundhe for “authoritarian” conduct and alleged that he had unlawfully taken over as the CEO of Nagpur Smart City. In a letter to the PMO recently, Gadkari has sought “strict action” against Mundhe.