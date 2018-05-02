Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Koradi constable masterminded Balaghat robbery case!

    Nagpur: Balaghat Police have rounded up four accused including a police constable at Koradi police station allegedly for robbing a man who runs a goat farming business, on July 2.

    According to police sources, accused identified as Deepak Ghanshyam Nimone (35), a resident of Koradi, Anil Krishna Umare (23), a resident of Mahadulla, Irshad Khan Rashid Khan (18), a resident of Pachpaoli and Akash Hemraj Bopche (30), a resident of Mahadulla reportedly robbed Hitesh Sudhakar Parthi, a goat farm owner, of Rs 54,500.

    Following which he had lodged a complaint with respective police station. He also told cops about a Swift (MH/31/CR/4690) the accused had used in robbery. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the cops started the probe and found four suspicious men along with described vehicle near under Lanji Police jurisdiction.

    Cops, subsequently, rounded the up at police station and started the interrogation. During the same, the accused excepted their involvement in crime.

