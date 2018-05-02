Nagpur corona cases surge to 139 as 2 more test positive

Nagpur: Two more persons reportedly tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Friday. The duo were already placed under institutional quarantine and reportedly shared Nagpur city’s Satranjipura hot-spot connection.

With this latest developments, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 139 by Friday evening, revealed the data tabled by District Administration.

Though, the global pandemic claimed it’s second toll in Nagpur city as a 70-year-old died on Wednesday. So far as many as 45 patients were successfully treated from the disease and have returned home.