    Published On : Fri, May 1st, 2020

    Lockdown 3.0: What’s open and what’s closed

    Nagpur: The Centre has announced an extension for two more weeks in the nationwide lockdown. However, several relaxations will be allowed as per zones.

    What will work

    RED ZONES

    >> All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are permitted

    >> All agriculture activities — sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are permitted

    >> Animal husbandry activities are fully permitted, including inland and marine fisheries

    >> Banks, non-banking finance companies, insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies

    >> Homes for children, senior citizens, destitutes, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis

    >> Utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet

    >> Courier and postal services

    ORANGE ZONES

    >> In addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only

    >> Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on twowheelers

    GREEN ZONES

    >> All activities are permitted except the limited number of activities which are prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the Zone. However buses can operate with upto 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50 per cent capacity

    ALSO e-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones

    What won’t work in Lockdown 3.0

    Apart from zone-wise restriction, there is a limited number of activities that will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of zones

    These include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by the road.

    Running of school, college, institutions, hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, place of large gathering, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, social, political, cultural and all kind of gathering, religious place/ place of worship for public will continue to remain banned during the lockdown.


