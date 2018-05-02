MHA extends national lockdown for 2 more weeks

New Delhi: The home ministry has announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks.

The home ministry has also issued new guidelines (see image) to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones.

There will be considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones, the government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 extended the national lockdown till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The current lockdown period is scheduled to end on May 3.

“After a comprehensive review and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains, the COVID-19 situation in the country, ministry of home affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020,” read the order of the home ministry.

In red zones and outside containment zones, certain activities including plying of cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses and barber shops, spas and salons will be prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout India.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across the country, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/coaching institutions, the order said.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers of several states last month where some of them suggested extension of lockdown.