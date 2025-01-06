India reports first case of HMPV Virus, 8-month-old baby tests positive in Bangalore

Advertisement













Bengaluru : The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. Both the cases were detected at Bengaluru’s Baptist hospital.

The first one is a 3-month-old female infant while the second one is an 8-month-old male infant.

“Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Union Health Ministry earlier said India is fully prepared to manage respiratory illnesses with surveillance mechanisms indicating no unusual surge in cases.

The ministry on Saturday conducted a joint monitoring group meeting to discuss the reports of rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks.

“The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is the influenza virus, RSV and HMPV – the usual pathogens that are expected during the season,” the release said.

What is HMPV virus?

HMPV causes symptoms similar to the common cold in humans. Children, sexaganerians (and above) and people with weak immune systems are most vulnerable to metapneumovirus. Studies show most HMPV cases are mild in nature and most people get it before they turn 5, acccording to reports.

How does it spread?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HMPV can cause respiratory diseases and spreads easily from person to person or from contaminated surfaces to people. Though it was only discovered in 2001 ( as per CDC) it is now recognised as a significant contributor to upper and lower respiratory tract infections. The symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Symptoms and prevention

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel told News18 that the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old.

He urged the public to take the general precautions that are used to prevent respiratory infections which means if someone has a cough and cold they should avoid coming in contact with others so that the infection does not spread.

“People should follow respiratory etiquette and take normal medicines for cold and fever that are there,” he said.