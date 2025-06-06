Cattle smuggling: 7 serial offenders externed from Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a strong crackdown on the growing menace of cattle smuggling, Sadar Police have issued externment orders against seven habitual offenders, banning them from entering Nagpur limits for a period of 15 days. The move comes amid increasing concerns over illegal cattle transportation in Nagpur.

The externed individuals have been identified as Tanveer Salim Haji Qureshi (34), Mohd. Irshad Abdul Wahab alias Badshah Qureshi (44), Saheb alias Shobi Noor Qureshi (35), Mohd. Imran Zaheer Qureshi (36), Raheel alias Chhotu Qureshi (36), Aasib Ajeeb Qureshi (36), and Sarfaraz Abdul Haq (35) — all residents of the Gaddigodam area.

Despite facing multiple criminal cases in the past, the accused reportedly continued their involvement in cattle smuggling. Based on their persistent activities, Police Inspector Manish Thakre of Sadar Police Station took proactive legal action and issued externment notices. Citizens have been urged to immediately alert police if any of these individuals are seen within city limits during the restriction period.

In a parallel operation, Sadar Police conducted a raid near the railway tracks in Gaddigodam and rescued eight cattle that were allegedly confined for illegal transport. In another incident, Tehsil Police freed 12 cattle from the possession of Ayub Aslam Qureshi, a resident of Ansar Nagar, Mominpura. He was arrested on the spot, and the rescued animals were shifted to a local shelter for rehabilitation.

Police authorities have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against cattle smugglers and protecting animal welfare in the region.

