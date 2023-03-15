Orange Alert: Nagpur to witness thunderstorm with light showers till March 18

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as the weather turned cloudy in the afternoon, followed by thunderstorms and light showers in the evening. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for Nagpur and eight other districts in Vidarbha, including Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Washim, for March 16 and 17. In addition to this, a Yellow alert has been issued for the entire Vidarbha region from March 14 to 18.

According to the Weather Department, thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate showers are expected to continue throughout the week in Vidarbha. Hailstorm is also expected to hit Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Washim on March 16 and 17. The authorities have advised people to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the thunderstorms.

