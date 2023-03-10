Nagpur Police bust hookah parlour at Nitro Cafe and Lounge

Nagpur: The Sitabuldi Police recently busted a hookah parlour operating at Nitro Cafe and Lounge in the Dharampeth area of Nagpur. The police have registered a case against the owner, Sohail Shahbaz Khan, a 29-year-old resident of Mankapur.

Senior Police Inspector Atul Sabnis of Sitabuldi Police Station received information that Sohail was supplying hookah to customers at Nitro Cafe. With his guidance, Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Machnawad and staff, including Pramod Arkhel, Jayanta Nandekar, and Abid Ahmed Rafeeq Ahmed Shaikh, raided the spot.

During the raid, the police found five customers smoking hookah. They registered a case against the owner and seized the hookah pots and flavoured tobacco.

