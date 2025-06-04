Alarm: As weather blows hot and cold, diarrhoea cases spike in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: As Nagpur grapples with erratic weather — veering between scorching heat, intermittent showers, and now muggy humidity — the city is witnessing a sharp uptick in diarrhoea cases, particularly among children. Public health officials are sounding the alarm, urging residents to be vigilant about hygiene and water safety.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has recorded 157 cases of diarrhoea so far this year, including nine fresh cases in the past two days alone, according to the Health Department’s latest data.

Gold Rate 03 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,200/- Gold 22 KT 90,400/- Silver/Kg 101,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“This is not yet an outbreak, but it is a clear warning,” said Dr. Govardhan Naokhare, Epidemic Medical Officer at NMC. “The combination of monsoon moisture, contaminated food and water, and poor hygiene is creating the perfect environment for the illness to spread — especially among vulnerable groups like children.”

Doctors say the rising humidity levels, following weeks of unstable weather, are playing a role in weakening immunity and accelerating bacterial growth in water and food sources.

Diarrhoea by the numbers:

• January: 7 cases

• February: 12 cases

• March: 13 cases

• April: 74 cases

• May: 42 cases

• June (till June 2): 9 cases

The health department has ramped up its awareness campaign in slum areas and government schools, with field teams visiting door-to-door to distribute leaflets, demonstrate handwashing, and advise families on safe drinking water practices.

According to Dr. Avinash Gawande, senior paediatrician and Medical Superintendent at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), prevention is simple, yet the impact of diarrhoea can be fatal if ignored. “We see many children coming in with severe dehydration caused by diarrhoea. The first signs — vomiting, stomach cramps, loose motions — must not be taken lightly.”

India continues to struggle with diarrhoea as a major health challenge, especially among children under five, where it remains the second leading cause of death, after pneumonia.

Doctor’s advice for prevention:

• Drink only boiled or filtered water; avoid tap or roadside water, especially while travelling

• Practice handwashing with soap before meals and after using the toilet

• Eat hot, freshly prepared food; avoid stale, uncovered, or street food

• Educate children on hygiene and keep their living spaces clean

• At the first sign of diarrhoea, start ORS (oral rehydration solution) and consult a doctor immediately

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting dry and humid weather to persist for the next 10 days, health officials warn that conditions remain ripe for a further rise in cases if precautionary steps are not followed.

“We must not wait for a full-blown crisis,” Dr. Naokhare added. “Simple hygiene and awareness can save lives.”

Advertisement

Advertisement