Nagpur cops nab absconding MCOCA accused Abhishek Singh

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Anti-extortion Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch on Tuesday nabbed Abhishek Aashutosh Singh, an absconding accused under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and member of Roshan Sheikh gang from Sadar area.

Notably, Ankit Rajkumar Pali and Abhishek Aashutosh Singh were booked for allegedly kidnapping a Dharampeth based man and his son and demanding Rs 20 lakh as extortion back in 2020. The special court on October 14 had summoned the duo to present before the court till October 28. However, the accused duo never attended the hearing. Following which Nagpur cops had launched a hunt for Pali and Singh.