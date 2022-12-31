Nagpur cops go alert mode, to keep an eye on New Year revellers



Nagpur: As the Second Capital of the State gears up for New Year festivities, Nagpur Police have stepped up vigil and urged citizens to refrain from drunken driving. Police will have zero tolerance for violent or anti-social behaviour at public places and revellers are also urged not to ruin the New Year’s eve for themselves, or others.

Both uniformed and plain-clothed cops will be deployed across Nagpur to rein in nuisance mongers. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at different places across the city. Right from Commissioner of Police (CP) to Police Constable (PC), the cops will be on the roads to keep a tight vigil on drunk and rash drivers. Special traffic arrangements have been made by prohibiting all sorts of vehicular traffic on Futala lakeside road, the road connecting Telangkhedi Hanuman Mandir and Vayu Sena Nagar.

Similarly, vehicular traffic has also been prohibited from Law College Square to Shankar Nagar Square on West High Court Road, which are considered to be the hot spots for the New Year revellers. All flyovers in the city will also be closed from 6 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1. Traffic Police, anti-eve teasing squad, quick response teams and staff of all police stations will be deployed in the ‘bandobast.’

Police will be constantly monitoring the situation using the CCTV cameras. Mobile surveillance vehicles will also be patrolling the area to catch the miscreants. More than 6000 police personnel will be on duty from the evening of December 31 to the early hours of January 1 to ensure peaceful celebrations. Bursting of crackers should not exceed the time limit set by the Supreme Court. Bursting crackers within the radius of 200 metre from petrol pumps, gas godowns, depots of kerosene, hazardous chemicals has been strictly prohibited.

