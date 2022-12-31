Video: “2023 looks ambitious for all especially real estate sector,” says Ammol Walke, Chairman, Happy Homes

Nagpur: “While last couple of years tested every individual and businesses, 2023 looks promising for every sector giving them a chance to thrive. Especially, growth in real estate around Second Capital of the State would be auspicious given the infrastructure development in and around Nagpur,” predicts Ammol Walke, Chairman, Happy Homes.

Not as an individual, but, as a nation also we lost a significant share of development due to pandemic in last two-and-half year. While 2022 given us a chance to put things back in the place, 2023 looks ambitious for all to thrive and work for the development of the society and nation, Walke said in a candid conversation with Nagpur Today.

“With people leaning towards nature, Happy Homes has come up with Degma Farmhouse in Hingna area that too adjacent to a waterfall. The serene location perfect for nature lovers will rejuvenate you for sure,” Ammol Walke, Chairman, Happy Homes assured.

