Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving

    Nagpur: Around 1026 people were booked for drunken driving in the Second Capital of the State on the occasion of Holi and on its eve. Out of 1026 challans issued across the 10 traffic zones, 315 people were penalized on March 9 while 711 people were slapped challans on March 10.

    To avoid any untoward incident to disrupt festive zeal, the Nagpur Police, led by Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay had made elaborate arrangements during Holi celebrations. Nagpur Police had deployed a huge numbers of traffic cops to maintain law and order and prevent violations of traffic rules in the city.

    Traffic police teams with barricades on checkpoints were stationed at strategic intersections across the 10 Traffic Zones i.e. MIDC, Sonegoan, Sitabuldi, Sadar, Cotton Market, Ajni, Sakkardara, Lakadganj, Indora and Kamptee to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other violations. With total 150 drunken driving actions Kamptee Traffic Zone tops the list while with 70 challans were slapped at Sanegaon Traffic Zone.

    Safe celebration:
    The vigilant Nagpur Police ensured safe Holi celebration this year too. No hospitalizations due to any untoward incidents were reported in the city.

    Happening Nagpur
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai: Nagpurians celebrate Festival of Colours in traditional gaiety
    Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai: Nagpurians celebrate Festival of Colours in traditional gaiety
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Maharashtra News
    202 रक्तदात्यांनी केले स्वेच्छेने रक्तदान
    202 रक्तदात्यांनी केले स्वेच्छेने रक्तदान
    इको फ्रेंडली वातावरणात होळी पर्व उत्साहाने साजरा
    इको फ्रेंडली वातावरणात होळी पर्व उत्साहाने साजरा
    Hindi News
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    आरटीई वेरिफ़िकेशन कमेटी के शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    आरटीई वेरिफ़िकेशन कमेटी के शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    Trending News
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    Three co-passengers of Pune Corona infected duo also found positive
    Three co-passengers of Pune Corona infected duo also found positive
    Featured News
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    60 coronavirus cases in India: Govt
    60 coronavirus cases in India: Govt
    Trending In Nagpur
    Duo, who runs Take Me Away tours, booked for Ponzi scheme fraud in Sadar
    Duo, who runs Take Me Away tours, booked for Ponzi scheme fraud in Sadar
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    आरटीई वेरिफ़िकेशन कमेटी के शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    आरटीई वेरिफ़िकेशन कमेटी के शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    संजय राउत बोले- ‘मध्य प्रदेश वायरस’ यहां नहीं घुस सकता
    संजय राउत बोले- ‘मध्य प्रदेश वायरस’ यहां नहीं घुस सकता
    मूढ़े अंदाज में जवाब दिया सभापति झलके ने
    मूढ़े अंदाज में जवाब दिया सभापति झलके ने
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    महिलेचा रेल्वे गाडीसमोर आत्महत्येचा प्रयत्न
    महिलेचा रेल्वे गाडीसमोर आत्महत्येचा प्रयत्न
    आयुक्त तुकाराम ने ठेकेदारों की होली की बेरंग
    आयुक्त तुकाराम ने ठेकेदारों की होली की बेरंग
    होळी, धुळवडीचा बंदोबस्त : नागपुरात २६३१ सीसीटीव्ही कॅमेरांची समाजकंटकांवर नजर
    होळी, धुळवडीचा बंदोबस्त : नागपुरात २६३१ सीसीटीव्ही कॅमेरांची समाजकंटकांवर नजर
    ज्ञानविहार मल्टीपरपज सोसायटीतर्फे महिला दिन साजरा
    ज्ञानविहार मल्टीपरपज सोसायटीतर्फे महिला दिन साजरा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145