Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving

Nagpur: Around 1026 people were booked for drunken driving in the Second Capital of the State on the occasion of Holi and on its eve. Out of 1026 challans issued across the 10 traffic zones, 315 people were penalized on March 9 while 711 people were slapped challans on March 10.

To avoid any untoward incident to disrupt festive zeal, the Nagpur Police, led by Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay had made elaborate arrangements during Holi celebrations. Nagpur Police had deployed a huge numbers of traffic cops to maintain law and order and prevent violations of traffic rules in the city.

Traffic police teams with barricades on checkpoints were stationed at strategic intersections across the 10 Traffic Zones i.e. MIDC, Sonegoan, Sitabuldi, Sadar, Cotton Market, Ajni, Sakkardara, Lakadganj, Indora and Kamptee to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other violations. With total 150 drunken driving actions Kamptee Traffic Zone tops the list while with 70 challans were slapped at Sanegaon Traffic Zone.

Safe celebration:

The vigilant Nagpur Police ensured safe Holi celebration this year too. No hospitalizations due to any untoward incidents were reported in the city.