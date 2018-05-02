60 coronavirus cases in India: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, says there are 10 news cases of COVID-19 of which eight cases are from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan and Delhi. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 60.

ACK Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Limited today said that a passenger had flown down from Italy some days ago. Later, he tested positive for Coronavirus. “Keeping this in view, we have asked the airport staff who came in his contact to place themselves under home quarantine.”

Meanwhile, a woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito in Italy’s Savona province has been stuck in her apartment with her husband’s dead body for the last two days due to strict quarantine regime that has been clamped in the country in the wake of coronavirus breakout.

The woman is not being allowed to leave the apartment or perform the funeral service of her husband, who died of Covid-19 late Monday night.