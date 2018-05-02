Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Mar 11th, 2020
    60 coronavirus cases in India: Govt

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, says there are 10 news cases of COVID-19 of which eight cases are from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan and Delhi. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in India to 60.

    ACK Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Limited today said that a passenger had flown down from Italy some days ago. Later, he tested positive for Coronavirus. “Keeping this in view, we have asked the airport staff who came in his contact to place themselves under home quarantine.”

    Meanwhile, a woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito in Italy’s Savona province has been stuck in her apartment with her husband’s dead body for the last two days due to strict quarantine regime that has been clamped in the country in the wake of coronavirus breakout.

    The woman is not being allowed to leave the apartment or perform the funeral service of her husband, who died of Covid-19 late Monday night.

    "AtmaSparsh" celebrated Holi at "Aantarbharti Ashram"
    Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai: Nagpurians celebrate Festival of Colours in traditional gaiety
    Duo, who runs Take Me Away tours, booked for Ponzi scheme fraud in Sadar
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    202 रक्तदात्यांनी केले स्वेच्छेने रक्तदान
    इको फ्रेंडली वातावरणात होळी पर्व उत्साहाने साजरा
    ' PLASTO ' के फ्रॉड में बैंक ने कहा ' वेरिफिकेशन के बिना ओपन और ट्रांसफर नहीं कर सकते अकाउंट '
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    Three co-passengers of Pune Corona infected duo also found positive
    Duo, who runs Take Me Away tours, booked for Ponzi scheme fraud in Sadar
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    ' PLASTO ' के फ्रॉड में बैंक ने कहा ' वेरिफिकेशन के बिना ओपन और ट्रांसफर नहीं कर सकते अकाउंट '
    Duo, who runs Take Me Away tours, booked for Ponzi scheme fraud in Sadar
    CM हेमंत की भाजपा को चेतावनी, झारखंड में सिंधिया प्रयोग महंगा पड़ेगा
    आरटीई वेरिफ़िकेशन कमेटी के शाहिद शरीफ़ वेरिफ़िकेशन ऑफ़िसर नियुक्त
    संजय राउत बोले- 'मध्य प्रदेश वायरस' यहां नहीं घुस सकता
    मूढ़े अंदाज में जवाब दिया सभापति झलके ने
    Nagpur cops ensure safe Holi revelry, over 1000 penalized for drunken driving
    महिलेचा रेल्वे गाडीसमोर आत्महत्येचा प्रयत्न
    आयुक्त तुकाराम ने ठेकेदारों की होली की बेरंग
    होळी, धुळवडीचा बंदोबस्त : नागपुरात २६३१ सीसीटीव्ही कॅमेरांची समाजकंटकांवर नजर
