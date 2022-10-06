Women bid Maa farewell with Sindur khela ceremony at Katol Road.

Nagpur: Members of Sarvajaniya Durga Utsav Committee, Katol Road, Nagpur bade farewell to Goddess Durga with the traditional Sindur Khela ceremony.

Sindur Khela signifies the sending off ceremony for Maa Durga who is believed to have visited her maternal home during the last five days of Navratri.

Sindur Khela or vermilion game is celebrated by applying vermilion to Goddess Durga and feeding her sweets. Post the ritual women apply Sindur to each others’ foreheads, cheeks and Shakha Pola (the traditional white and red bangles signifying their husbands’ long life). The Sindur holy is an auspicious occasion for Bengali women, who await this occasion throughout the year.

Women visiting the Puja pendal sported traditional Bengali attires, complete with the red and white sarees and traditional Bengali jewellery. Laughter and smiling faces of women playing with vermilion cheered up the occasion of Goddess Durga’s departure to her heavenly abode. It is a ray of hope for devotees who await goddess Durga’s arrival the next year.

