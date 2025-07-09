Nagpur Collector Dr. Itankar inspects flood-hit areas; administration on high alert

Advertisement



Nagpur: In the wake of heavy rains triggering flood-like conditions across parts of Nagpur district, Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar visited the flood-affected village of Pandhurna on Tuesday to assess the ground situation firsthand.

With normal life thrown out of gear due to continuous downpours, Dr. Itankar personally reviewed the flood-hit areas and issued necessary directives to the administrative machinery to ensure swift and effective relief measures. Rescue and relief operations have been intensified in the affected regions, with efforts underway to shift residents to safer locations.

Taking stock of the situation, Dr. Itankar emphasized that the district administration is working at full capacity. Disaster response teams, police, health, and revenue departments have been placed on high alert, and all emergency services are on standby.

The district authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unnecessarily and to strictly follow safety instructions issued by the administration. The Collector’s field visit underscores the administration’s commitment to closely monitor the evolving situation and provide timely assistance to those in need.