Mango prices drop with increased supply in Nagpur markets

Nagpur: The mango prices have witnessed a drop from its recent high in Nagpur markets. One of the most sought after mango varieties — the Baiganpalli — is now available at Rs 80 per kg in retail, as compared to the price of Rs 100 per kg about 15 days back.

At the beginning of the month of May, the Baiganpalli mango variety was being sold for Rs 140 per kg to Rs 150 per kg. The fall in mango prices can be attributed to the bulk supplies in the wholesale market, according to a trader. Bulk supplies of the famous Baiganpalli mango variety is coming from Kurnool, Warangal and other districts of Andhra Pradesh. This has resulted in a steep fall in prices.