Nagpur cops bust child trafficking racket, rescue 8-month old boy within 5 hrs of being kidnapped, sold

Nagpur: Acting swiftly, a squad of Nagpur police traced and rescued an 8-month old boy who was kidnapped by his neighbours and sold it to a couple in Indora for Rs 2.5 lakh. The boy was reunited with his mother within five hours of kidnapping, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar here, on Friday.

Kumar was addressing a press conference at Police Bhavan. Additional Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Crime Chinmay Pandit, DCP Dr. Sandeep Pakhale and other officers were present at the press meet.

Advertisement

Throwing light on another incident of child trafficking in Nagpur, CP Kumar said “Accused Yogendra Prajapati and Rita Prajapati (originally residents of Kota, Rajasthan) were neighbours of the complainant. They had established close relations with Rajkumari Raju Nishad (35), Chikhali Slums. The duo would often take out Rajkumari’s baby boy Jitendra and return him after playing with him. However, on Thursday night, at around 10 pm, the accused took the boy and fled. When Rajkumari and her husband Raju went to check on their baby, they got to know that the Prajapati couple had fled the vicinity. Following which they approached Kalamna Police,” CP said.

Advertisement

Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Kalamna Police alerted top brass of Nagpur Police. Right from CP Kumar to Addl CP Reddy and DCPs Pandit and Pakhale swung into action. Cops acutely monitored the probe and found that the Prajapati couple had sold the baby to one Sachin Ramesh Patil (45), a resident of Model Town, Jaripatka with the help of Shweta Khan, a resident of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, Farzan alias Asaar Qureshi (40), Kundanlaal Gupta Nagar, Seema Parveen Abdul Raut Ansari (38), a resident of Vinoba Bhave Nagar and Badal Dhanraj Madke (35), a resident of Karibagh Boslewadi, Pachpaoli.

Also Read : With only ‘53 children’ set for adoption in district, child trafficking flourishing in Nagpur: Experts

Cops subsequently traced the accused and rescued the toddler at around 2 am. In the end, cops succeeded in tracing the boy and uniting him with his elated mother.

Cops have arrested accused Qureshi, Ansari, Madke and Patil in this connection. The manhunt of Prajapati couple and Khan is on.

Sr PI Vinod Patil, Sr PI Vishwanath Chavhan, Sr PI Kotnake, PI Kishor Parvate, API Nitin Abhore, API Rahul Sawanth, API Riyaz Mulani, API Ganesh Pawar and others toiled to make the arrests.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement