Watch Tiger Caught On Camera: Roams across Khasarmari area near Nagpur

Nagpur: Days after a leopard, who injured a passerby near Suretech Hospital in Jamtha area was rescued by the Forest Department, now a jungle cat is found taking a round of the Khasarmari area.

In a video captured by Shrikant Kothe, a local, a tiger can be seen roaming around the Khasarmari area. People are terrified of going out in the evening, we’ve informed the Forest Department several times, but to no avail, he informed Nagpur Today.

Notably, wild animals are a common site in this vicinity. These animals come from the thickets around 5 to 6 km away from the village site, experts suggested and mentioned that the area has been a corridor for movement of wild animals, as also seen from the presence of tigers towards the rear side of the hospital.

