Nagpur cops book woman thud who duped 5 persons of Rs 29 lakh

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police have booked a woman for duping five persons of Rs 28.95 lakh on various pretexts.

The accused Pallavi Kamlesh Jawalekar (30), a resident of Government Colony, Gittikhadan, befriended the complainant Sushama Anil Dhanorkar (45), a resident of Dhanorkar Complex, Pension Nagar. Between December 27, 2021 and February 15, 2022, the accused Jawalekar made available groceries at lower prices to Dhanorkar and earned the latter’s trust. Later on, on various pretexts including financial crunch, Jawalekar took gold ornaments weighing 17 tolas and Rs 1 lakh cash from Dhanorkar. Also, the accused got Rs 5 lakh from the complainant’s sister Priyanka Gupta on the promise of getting a car at cheaper price.