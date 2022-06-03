Nagpur cops book woman thud who duped 5 persons of Rs 29 lakh

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police have booked a woman for duping five persons of Rs 28.95 lakh on various pretexts.
The accused Pallavi Kamlesh Jawalekar (30), a resident of Government Colony, Gittikhadan, befriended the complainant Sushama Anil Dhanorkar (45), a resident of Dhanorkar Complex, Pension Nagar. Between December 27, 2021 and February 15, 2022, the accused Jawalekar made available groceries at lower prices to Dhanorkar and earned the latter’s trust. Later on, on various pretexts including financial crunch, Jawalekar took gold ornaments weighing 17 tolas and Rs 1 lakh cash from Dhanorkar. Also, the accused got Rs 5 lakh from the complainant’s sister Priyanka Gupta on the promise of getting a car at cheaper price.
The accused Jawalekar also took Rs 2 lakh from Dhanorkar’s acquaintance Malati Pramod Bade, promising five tolas of gold at cheaper rate. Further, Jawalekar took Rs 10 lakh from Sayyad Mehfooz Ali promising to provide 300 oil cans and gold of Rs 4 lakh at cheaper price to the latter. However, the accused con woman did not deliver the promised goods and duped the four persons.
Based on Dhanorkar’s complaint, Gittikhadan Police have booked the accused Pallavi Jawalekar under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are underway.
Pachpaoli Police also booked Jawalekar for befriending another woman Maya Ashok Ingle (52), a resident of Siddharth Nagar, Teka, and duping her of Rs 2.45 lakh. Jawalekar promised gold at Rs 35,000 per tola to Ingle.When Ingle realised that she was duped, she lodged a complaint based on which Pachpaoli Police booked Jawalekar under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code.