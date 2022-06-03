DNC takes out cycle rally to mark World Bicycle Day

Nagpur: The NCC Unit of Dhanwate National College (DNC) of Nagpur took out a cycle rally to mark World Bicycle Day on June 3. The cycle rally was taken out under the guidance of 20 Maha Battalion Commanding Officer (CO) Amol Chandna.
The Principal of DNC Dr Jayant Wadte green flagged the cycle rally which started at 6.30 am. The cycle rally passed through Dhantoli-Sitabuldi-Maharajbagh-Deekshabhumi-Ajni and culminated at college. All the participants were offered lemon juice.
Those who participated in the cycle rally include 20 Maha NCC Battalion PI Staff Balvinder Singh, DNC ANO Lt Dr Subhash Dadhe, Sports Department Head Dr Devendra Wankhede, Commerce Faculty Head Dr Rajiv Gosavi, Junior College Supervisor Prof Jayant Jichkar, Mass Communication Department Head Prof Nilesh Karade, and cadets of DNC, Ambedkar College, and Kamala Nehru College.