DNC takes out cycle rally to mark World Bicycle Day

Nagpur: The NCC Unit of Dhanwate National College (DNC) of Nagpur took out a cycle rally to mark World Bicycle Day on June 3. The cycle rally was taken out under the guidance of 20 Maha Battalion Commanding Officer (CO) Amol Chandna.

The Principal of DNC Dr Jayant Wadte green flagged the cycle rally which started at 6.30 am. The cycle rally passed through Dhantoli-Sitabuldi-Maharajbagh-Deekshabhumi-Ajni and culminated at college. All the participants were offered lemon juice.