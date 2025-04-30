Nagpur Cop to Get DG Insignia for Tracing 150+ Missing Persons

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a fitting tribute to his tireless service, Head Constable Sudhir Khubalkar—known as the ‘search man’ and ‘knight in khaki’—will be honoured with the prestigious Director General (DG) Insignia Award on Maharashtra Day. Khubalkar has made a remarkable impact by tracing more than 150 missing persons, the majority of them women, during his tenure at Nagpur’s Shantinagar and Sakkardara police stations.

Currently serving in the Missing Persons Cell at Sakkardara, Khubalkar’s unmatched dedication has helped reunite children, teenagers, elderly individuals, and mentally distressed persons with their families. His work has earned praise from Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, who had earlier felicitated him for his unwavering commitment.

“Most women leave home due to distress—some with children—while teenagers flee after family disputes. We also come across many elderly or mentally unstable individuals,” Khubalkar shared, reflecting on the emotional complexity of the cases he handles.

He also pointed to modern challenges posed by digital platforms, especially in tracking teenage girls. “Many young girls fall into emotional traps through social media. Once they switch entirely to WhatsApp and Instagram, traditional tools like Call Detail Records become less effective,” he noted.

Despite these hurdles, 2024 alone has seen Khubalkar locate over 100 missing persons. He credits his consistent success to the guidance of senior officers and continuous motivation from Commissioner Singal.

The DG Insignia Award recognizes Khubalkar’s exceptional performance, integrity, and human touch in policing—qualities that have made him a beacon of hope for countless families across Nagpur.

