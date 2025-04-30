Child Marriages Averted in Nagpur District Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

Advertisement



Nagpur – Authorities in Nagpur district successfully prevented two cases of child marriage in Katol’s Dongargaon and the Kanhan police jurisdiction, thanks to timely intervention by the District Child Protection Unit.

In Dongargaon, a 15-year-old girl was about to be married. Preparations were complete — the turmeric ceremony had taken place, guests had begun to arrive, and food was being served. However, acting on a tip-off received through Childline, the child protection team rushed to the spot. After verifying her documents, it was confirmed that the girl was underage. Despite resistance from relatives, the police assisted the team in taking custody of the girl, who was then shifted to a child shelter for her safety.

A second incident occurred in the Kanhan area, where a 17-year-old girl’s wedding was also in progress. The team acted swiftly once again to halt the ceremony.

Both operations were carried out under the guidance of District Women and Child Development Officer Ranjit Kurre and executed by District Child Protection Officer Mustaq Pathan and his team.

In a noteworthy move, authorities also issued notices to those aiding the illegal marriages — including tent decorators, cooks, and DJs — warning them of legal consequences. They were informed that before taking on any wedding-related work in the future, they must verify the bride’s legal age or face fines up to ₹1 lakh.

These cases underscore not only the importance of public awareness but also the strict enforcement of child marriage laws.

