Nagpur cop Santosh Wankhede commits suicide by hanging

Nagpur: Santosh Wankhede, a cop attached to Beltarodi Police Station, reportedly ended his life by hanging at his house here, on Saturday morning.

Wankhede, a Police Naik, had lost his wife last year. He was living with his son in Police Quarters, under Hudkeshwar Police Station.

On Saturday morning, police received information regarding Wankhede’s suicide after his son found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Beltarodi Police Inspector Chandrakant Yadav informed that police didn’t find any suicide note from Wankhede’s house. Though, we suspect that following the prolonged depression Wankhede must have taken this extreme step. Though we’re investigating the matter from all possible angles, he added.

In the meantime, Beltarodi Police cops have rushed the body to Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy and have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is underway.

