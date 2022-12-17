Meeting of State BJP functionaries in Nagpur on Dec 19

Nagpur: A meeting of Maharashtra BJP functionaries and district presidents will be held in Nagpur on December 19 in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and under the chairmanship of State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. This was informed by party’s Chief Spokesperson Keshav Upadhye. He said that the attendees will be guided on various organizational issues as well as the current political situation in the meeting.

Upadhye said that the National General Secretary and State In-charge C T Ravi will guide the inaugural session. The meeting will be addressed by Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, State President Chandrasekhar Bawankule and National General Secretary of the party Vinod Tawde. All the major regional functionaries of the party will be present on the occasion. Various sessions to be held after the inauguration will provide guidance on current national and international political issues.

The office bearers will be guided by the dignitaries about the various campaigns like “Thank You Modiji”, “Friends of BJP”, “New Voter Registration” being implemented by the party organization in the state.

The meeting will conclude with guidance by Bawankule and Fadnavis.

