Nagpur contractor suicide case handed over to Crime Branch

Nagpur: The mysterious suicide of prominent government contractor P V Munna, alias Munna Verma, has taken a dramatic turn with the Nagpur Police Commissioner transferring the case to the Crime Branch for a deeper probe. The move follows the emergence of multiple suspicious angles, including an alleged nexus of illegal moneylenders, private financiers, and musclemen that may have relentlessly hounded Verma into taking the extreme step. The Crime Branch team, led by DCP (Detection) Rahul Maknikar, will now investigate the case.

In a startling twist, Verma’s missing mobile phone, considered to be a crucial piece of evidence, was “discovered” inside the kitchen of his Raj Nagar residence on Tuesday, a day after police, family, and friends had combed every corner of the house and its surroundings. The mysterious recovery has raised eyebrows, with investigators not ruling out possible tampering or foul play.

Verma, a road contractor with ongoing projects in Nagpur and Chandrapur, was found dead in his rented flat on Monday. Police initially struggled to trace his phone, even after inspecting the bathroom, drains, bushes, and the entire premises. Its sudden appearance on Tuesday has only deepened the mystery. “The handset holds crucial chats and financial communications. Recovering deleted data is a top priority,” a senior officer confirmed.

Investigators have learnt that Verma had borrowed heavily for his infrastructure projects, including loans amounting to over Rs 40 crore. Despite completing his work, payments from government departments reportedly remained stuck, leaving him unable to clear debts. His accountant told police that Verma had been visibly distressed for the past ten days.

Sources revealed that several so-called friends and associates, including moneylenders, had “helped” him secure loans and mortgage properties, but at exorbitant interest rates. “The harassment and pressure from this network were unbearable. Some even forced unknown men to stay at his flat for a few days, which made Verma uncomfortable,” a source disclosed.

Suspicious visitors and last hours

Police are also tracking nearly 8–10 individuals who reportedly visited Verma’s house on Sunday, just hours before he ended his life. According to the watchman, Verma had dinner around 9 pm, asked him to lock the gate, and retired to his room. He is believed to have committed suicide late that night. His family, who had been in Hyderabad, rushed back only after learning of his death on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal, who ordered the transfer of the case, confirmed that the probe will not be limited to Verma’s death. “The investigation so far has revealed a complex web of financial exploitation. The Crime Branch has been directed to unravel the larger nexus of illegal moneylenders and goons preying on contractors and businessmen,” he said.

Apart from scrutinising Verma’s banking transactions, investigators are expected to question everyone who contacted him between Sunday and Monday. The role of a private cooperative bank is also under the scanner.

Verma’s death has triggered outrage in contractor and business circles. His family and close associates allege that relentless harassment by financiers and a bank pushed him into depression. They have also demanded stricter regulation of contractor payments by government departments to prevent such tragedies.

No suicide note was found at the scene, but the recovered phone is expected to provide leads. Police believe it may hold the key to exposing those who exploited Verma and possibly abetted his suicide.