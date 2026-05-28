Nagpur Continues to Sizzle at 45.7°C; Thunderstorms and Rain Likely on Friday

Nagpur: Even as the city continues to reel under intense heatwave conditions, the weather department has forecast relief for Friday, May 29, with chances of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

According to the forecast, gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph may sweep across the city during thunderstorm activity. Residents have been advised to remain cautious due to the possibility of sudden weather changes.

Nagpur recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 45.7°C on Thursday, making it one of the hottest cities in the region. The extreme heat has left roads deserted during afternoon hours, while concerns are rising over heat-related illnesses and dehydration among citizens.

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The weather alert also extends to several districts across Vidarbha, including Amravati, Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, and Yavatmal, where thunderstorms and strong winds are expected.

Meteorologists say increasing humidity levels over Vidarbha, combined with persistent heat, are creating favourable conditions for pre-monsoon showers over the next two days. Signs of further advancement of the southwest monsoon are also being observed.

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