    Published On : Wed, Jul 7th, 2021

    Nagpur continues to report zero Covid deaths, reports 20 fresh cases, active cases at 155

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 22 fresh cases and zero deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours the district reported fewer recovered cases as compared to previous days. A total of 22 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,064.

    Out of total 20 new cases, 13 were from the city while seven belonged to the rural area. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,250 while the number of deaths stands still at 9,031.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 155 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district 98.08%.

